Richa Ghosh's agility puts end to Beth Mooney's vigil following latter's brain fade moment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Beth Mooney and Richa Ghosh.

India women are having a brilliant time against Australia as they are eyeing a historic Test win over the Aussies. Harmanpreet Kaur's team has dominated the Alyssa Healy-led side in the one-off Test after taking a massive lead of 187 over the visitors.

After dominating the first two days, India took the lead past 175 but could not stretch to 200. However, when the Aussies came out to bat, the bowlers looked to break Australia's resistance. Aussie opener Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield began the proceedings well but when the visitors were a little short of 50 in their second reply, Mooney got a brain fade moment.

The Aussie opener defended a Sneh Rana fuller delivery towards Richa Ghosh at a silly point and stepped out of the crease despite the ball going into Ghosh's hand on one bounce. Sensing the opportunity and seeing the Aussie star wondering, Ghosh quickly threw the ball to the stumps. Mooney tried to get back into the crease but it was too late as she was too short of it.

Watch the Video here:

India's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia's Playing XI:

Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle

Latest Cricket News