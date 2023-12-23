IND-W v AUS-W: Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy involved in heated exchange as former loses her cool

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy.

IND-W vs AUS-W: India and Australia captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy were involved in a heated exchange during the one-off Test between the sides in Mumbai. India are hosting Australia in an all-format series with the fixtures starting with a Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. The Women in Blue are looking for a first win over the Aussies in a Test match.

Notably, India skipper Kaur and her Aussie counterpart Healy were involved in an exchange of words on Day 3 of the four-day Test match. The incident took place when Kaur was bowling her 4th over in the second innings and the hosts were in desperate need of a wicket.

Kaur's fuller ball was defended back to her by the Aussie skipper. The Indian captain fired the ball straight to Healy then as she saw her coming out of her crease while hitting the ball. The ball raced to Healy, who used her bat to protect and in that attempt, the ball ricocheted to the deep third fence for a four. The Indian skipper then also appealed for obstructing the field but was denied and the Aussies were given four runs. Kaur and Healy also shared a few words.

Watch the Video:

According to MCC’s law 37.1, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. A batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully."

However, Healy was out LBW on Harmanpreet's next delivery as she was beaten on a premeditated sweep. The Aussie captain asked for a review but ended up burning it. Australia have kept themselves alive in the game after bowling India's three wickets early and scoring 233 runs. The visitors lead by 46 runs and have five wickets in hand.

Latest Cricket News