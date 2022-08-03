Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I

India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs before losing the second match by five wickets.

PTI Reported By: PTI Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis) Updated on: August 03, 2022 6:22 IST
India vs West Indies
Image Source : AP/PTI India beat Windies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I

Highlights

  • For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs
  • Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each
  • Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their allotted 20 overs

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

India chased down the target of 165 with six balls to spare with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 44-ball 76. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 off 26 balls.

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes and Jason Holder took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs before losing the second match by five wickets.

Earlier, invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with a 50-ball 73 while Rovman Powell contributed 23.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 73, Rovman Powell 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35)

India: 165 for 3 in 19 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 76, Rishabh Pant 33 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/28)

Also Read | Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins silver medal for India

Latest Cricket News

Top News

Latest News