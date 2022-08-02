Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins silver medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vikas thakur in action

India won the 12th medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Vikas Thakur clinched the second consecutive medal for the country.

Thakur who belongs to Ludhiana, Punjab finished at the second position in the 96 kg men's category on Tuesday as he lifted a total weight of 346 kg.

Samoa's Don Opeloge 381kg (171kg+210kg) bettered his 2018 silver by clinching gold with a record-breaking performance. Fiji's Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi walked away with the bronze with a total effort of 343kg (155kg+188kg).

Thakur had three clean lifts of 149kg, 153kg, and 155kg to be in joint third position after the snatch round.

When it comes to the clean and jerk section, Thakur started off with a 187 kg lift, which he executed perfectly. His second attempt was 191 kg, which took some effort but the lifter was able to pull it off.

With a silver assured, Thakur went for 198kg, a kilogram more than his personal best, in his third attempt but was unsuccessful.

Thakur had earlier won the silver medal at the 2014 CWG event at the Glasgow edition. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze. He has won two bronze, two silver, and a gold medal in the Commonwealth Championships.

It was heartbreak for home favourite Cyrille Tchatchet who failed to register a single legal lift in clean and jerk.

(Inputs from PTI)

