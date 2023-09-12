IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill achieve major milestone as an opening pair

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Team India is playing with a full strength side after a long time in the ongoing Asia Cup. The injured players are back and the team and the Men in Blue are back in form yet again. Records have started to tumble as well with Virat Kohli crossing the 13000-run mark in ODIs while Rohit Sharma completed 10000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka today. Meanwhile, the opening pair of Rohit and Gill has also achieved a major milestone completing 1000 runs together in the format.

The duo has become the ninth Indian opening pair to do so in the 50-over format. They needed 32 runs before the start of match against Sri Lanka and India yet got off to a brilliant start courtesy of their opening duo. Gill and Rohit took only 13 innings to breach the 1000-run mark together and they did it at an average of more than 95. They added 80 runs together yet again to take the tally to 1048 runs with five fifty and four century stands.

Among other openers to achieve this feat, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are on top having scored 6609 runs in 136 innings while opening the innings. Rohit Sharma is once again in this list having added more than 5000 runs with Shikhar Dhawan while Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are next with 3919 partnership runs.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to open at least in the World Cup, the duo is expected to add many more runs together and one should not be surprised if they break many more records in the near future.

Most opening partnership runs for India in ODIs Partners Runs Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly 6609 Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma 5148 Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar 3919 Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag 1870 Sunil Gavskar-Kris Srikkanth 1680 Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag 1625 Ajay Jadeja-Sachin Tendulkar 1315 Shikhar Dhawan-Ajinkya Rahane 1153 Ravi Shastri-Kris Srikkanth 1135 Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill 1048

