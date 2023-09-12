Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill achieve major milestone as an opening pair

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill achieve major milestone as an opening pair

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill began to open together regularly after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the ODI side. The duo will open the innings for India in World Cup 2023 as well.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2023 16:23 IST
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, IND vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Team India is playing with a full strength side after a long time in the ongoing Asia Cup. The injured players are back and the team and the Men in Blue are back in form yet again. Records have started to tumble as well with Virat Kohli crossing the 13000-run mark in ODIs while Rohit Sharma completed 10000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka today. Meanwhile, the opening pair of Rohit and Gill has also achieved a major milestone completing 1000 runs together in the format.

The duo has become the ninth Indian opening pair to do so in the 50-over format. They needed 32 runs before the start of match against Sri Lanka and India yet got off to a brilliant start courtesy of their opening duo. Gill and Rohit took only 13 innings to breach the 1000-run mark together and they did it at an average of more than 95. They added 80 runs together yet again to take the tally to 1048 runs with five fifty and four century stands.

Among other openers to achieve this feat, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are on top having scored 6609 runs in 136 innings while opening the innings. Rohit Sharma is once again in this list having added more than 5000 runs with Shikhar Dhawan while Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are next with 3919 partnership runs.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to open at least in the World Cup, the duo is expected to add many more runs together and one should not be surprised if they break many more records in the near future.

Related Stories
Why is Shardul Thakur not playing Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka?

Why is Shardul Thakur not playing Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka?

Rohit Sharma leaves behind Tendulkar to achieve massive record as he completes 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma leaves behind Tendulkar to achieve massive record as he completes 10,000 ODI runs

Not Kohli or Rahul, Gambhir makes surprising pick for Player of the Match in IND vs PAK clash

Not Kohli or Rahul, Gambhir makes surprising pick for Player of the Match in IND vs PAK clash

Most opening partnership runs for India in ODIs
Partners Runs
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly 6609
Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma 5148
Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar 3919
Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag 1870
Sunil Gavskar-Kris Srikkanth 1680
Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag 1625
Ajay Jadeja-Sachin Tendulkar 1315
Shikhar Dhawan-Ajinkya Rahane 1153
Ravi Shastri-Kris Srikkanth 1135
Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill 1048

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News