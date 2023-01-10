IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli scores ton, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli has done it, yet again. In a span of just one month, Virat has slammed two ODI centuries. Virat for the past two years had been heavily criticized for his century drought and for how he was unable to convert his starts, but as of now, he has turned it all around and he has ended up scoring his 73rd international ton across formats. With 45 ODI tons to his name now, Kohli is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons and it seems as if it is a matter of time.

Virat Kohli was dropped twice in this innings, but he certainly made the most of the chances that he got. Virat certainly is one of the greats of the game and he keeps on proving it with every passing day. Before this innings, Kohli was tied with Sachin for most centuries against the same opposition, Sri Lanka. Both Kohli and Sachin had 8 centuries against Sri Lanka to their name and after this ton, Virat has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and has 9 ODI tons against Sri Lanka

