Every time you come, they play 'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's jokes with Keshav Maharaj goes viral - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY KL Rahul poked fun at South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj when he came to bat in the third ODI

India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. The Men in Blue clinched the series with a 78-run win in the decider after Sanju Samson smashed his maiden international century and Arshdeep Singh registered a four-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for just 218 chasing 297 runs. While Samson and Arshdeep were the stars for the Men in Blue, skipper KL Rahul walked away with the moment of the match.

The incident took place in the 34th over of South Africa's batting innings when Washington Sundar had just gotten rid of Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj came to the crease. As Maharaj was taking his guard, the popular song 'Ram Siya Ram' from the film 'Adipurush' started playing at the Boland Park. As Maharaj was examining the pitch, Rahul behind the wickets couldn't hold himself and noted "Keshav bhia, every time you come, they play this song..."

Maharaj responded in positive saying, "Yeah." Rahul then asked him if they play when he comes to bowl as well and Maharaj response stayed the same. While the video of the funny exchange between the two cricketers is going viral, the video of the song playing in the background when Maharaj came to bowl has also surfaced.

Watch the video:

Maharaj, who bowled an economical spell of 1/37, delayed the inevitable as he batted for 27 deliveries for his 14 runs. However, couldn't stay long enough as Arshdeep Singh ran though the tail after taking the big wicket of Tony de Zorzi, the set batter who scored 81 after his 119 in the second game.

The focus for both India and South Africa will now shift towards the Test series as the visitors look to conquer in red-ball cricket in the rainbow nation.

Latest Cricket News