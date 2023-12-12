IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from AUS series

South Africa playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I citing overhead conditions. Markram said that the wicket was under the covers for a few hours and it was good to bat second and see how the wicket plays.
Rain has stopped in a good piece of news for everyone and the toss will take place on the scheduled time.
It will remain overcast throughout the day and it is drizzling at the moment in Gqeberha. However, the radar shows that the rain might not be too heavy and hence we could get a game albeit shortened.
Inclement weather is following the two teams wherever they are going. After Durban, Gqeberha too isn't clear and after dense clouds, it has started raining in Port Elizabeth according to the latest update by the BCCI. Stay tuned to all our updates as we bring to you the live coverage of the second T20I from St George's Park.
The first T20I between India and South Africa had a disappointing end with rain playing a massive part so much so that the game was washed out. With renewed energy and vigour, both teams are gearing up to take on each other in the second T20I in Gqeberha.
