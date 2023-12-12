Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
  IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from AUS series
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from AUS series

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live: After the first T20I was washed out in Durban, the weather isn't looking great in Gqeberha as well but both teams, players and the fans will hope that the series can begin on Tuesday, December 11. India are coming off a 4-1 series win against Australia at home.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2023 20:12 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from Australia series

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: India and South Africa will gear up to take on each other once again after the first of the three-match T20I series was washed out in Durban on Sunday. Since the first-choice players from both teams have been rested for the white-ball leg, the series features youngsters from both sides. However, everyone involved including the players and support staff will use this series as part of preparation for the next year's T20 World Cup since both India and South Africa don't play many games in the format before the marquee tournament. Rain ruined the series opener and it seems it is all set to affect the second game as well. It will remain overcast throughout the day but the radar shows clear weather and everyone will be hoping for some game. Follow all the live updates of the SA vs IND 2nd T20I.

Live updates :India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa go with Breetzke, Williams in the line-up

    South Africa playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India make three changes from Australia T20 series

    India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win toss, opt to field

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I citing overhead conditions. Markram said that the wicket was under the covers for a few hours and it was good to bat second and see how the wicket plays.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rain has stopped, toss to take place on time

    Rain has stopped in a good piece of news for everyone and the toss will take place on the scheduled time.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Radar shows clear weather, which suggests we might get a game

    It will remain overcast throughout the day and it is drizzling at the moment in Gqeberha. However, the radar shows that the rain might not be too heavy and hence we could get a game albeit shortened.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The weather doesn't have a nice news as it's drizzling in Gqeberha

    Inclement weather is following the two teams wherever they are going. After Durban, Gqeberha too isn't clear and after dense clouds, it has started raining in Port Elizabeth according to the latest update by the BCCI. Stay tuned to all our updates as we bring to you the live coverage of the second T20I from St George's Park.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on South Africa in the second T20I

    The first T20I between India and South Africa had a disappointing end with rain playing a massive part so much so that the game was washed out. With renewed energy and vigour, both teams are gearing up to take on each other in the second T20I in Gqeberha.

