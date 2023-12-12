IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from AUS series

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India to bat first after South Africa win toss; make 3 changes from Australia series

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: India and South Africa will gear up to take on each other once again after the first of the three-match T20I series was washed out in Durban on Sunday. Since the first-choice players from both teams have been rested for the white-ball leg, the series features youngsters from both sides. However, everyone involved including the players and support staff will use this series as part of preparation for the next year's T20 World Cup since both India and South Africa don't play many games in the format before the marquee tournament. Rain ruined the series opener and it seems it is all set to affect the second game as well. It will remain overcast throughout the day but the radar shows clear weather and everyone will be hoping for some game. Follow all the live updates of the SA vs IND 2nd T20I.

Live Scorecard

Latest Cricket News