IND vs PAK T20 WC: ‘Reach Virat Kohli's level first’ – Kamran Akmal recalls on his advice to Babar Azam

Highlights Akmal had advised Babar not to take captaincy too early

Babar scored 68 runs in 6 Asia Cup matches as Pakistan lost in the final to Sri Lanka

Virat and Babar will next meet in the T20 World Cup in Australia

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has recalled the moment he advised current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on the captaincy stint. According to Akmal, Babar needed to stay away from the captaincy stint in the initial phase and concentrate on his batting. He compared the skipper to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith who have enjoyed stellar breakthroughs in their career.

“The batting line-up is depended on you. Reach Virat Kohli's level first, Steve Smith's level. By then, you would have scored 35-40 centuries and enjoy captaincy. The moment Sarfaraz leaves, you will be next in line. But now is the right time. I told him back in the day but it was his decision. Those who were close to him must have spoken to him and advised him to take up the captaincy," Kamran said during a YouTube show.

The former wicketkeeper batter also spoke about the pressure of captaincy and how it could affect his natural play.

"I had also told him to only concentrate on his batting. He was scoring runs and would have continued to do so. The flow was beautiful. People enjoyed watching him bat. With captaincy, there will be pressure, which will affect his batting, and his approach. And somewhere, that is visible now. But at the same time removing him as captain right now would be a big blunder on the part of the team management. Pakistan cricket will go back," added Akmal.

Despite Akmal’s advice, the current Pakistan skipper has done well in all three formats and has been one of the best players in the world. Currently, he is ranked in the top three in the ICC rankings in all formats and is enjoying a purple patch in his career.

Babar had a quite Asia Cup T20 and scored only 68 runs in 6 matches. The Pakistan’s skipper’s form would be a worrying sign for the team but will look to bounce back as the team bids to win a second T20 World Cup down under in Australia. Babar is also Pakistan’s most successful captain in the T20 format with 29 wins to his name. A T20 World Cup would be a perfect addition to his trophy cabinet.

After missing out on an Asia CupT20 final meet, both India and Pakistan will now look forward to their next clash. Both the teams will meet in the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 in a high-profile clash. While Virat is no longer the skipper, Babar would like to add more misery to team India in Australia.

