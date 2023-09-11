Monday, September 11, 2023
     
IND vs PAK live score and updates: Start of play set to be delayed even on reserve day

IND vs PAK live score Asia Cup 2023: Team India will resume their innings from 24.2 overs today on the reserve day. Rain played spoilsport on Sunday which led to officials deciding to take the match to the reserve day.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 14:38 IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash set to resume today

IND vs PAK live score and updates: Start of play set to be delayed even on reserve day

IND vs PAK live score: The Super Four clash between India and Pakistan will continue from where it was stopped yesterday due to rain. After opting to bowl first, Pakistan managed to pick only two wickets in 24.1 overs whereas India managed to score 147 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored vital half-centuries before getting out in quick succession. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are currently batting in the middle and will resume the innings today for India. However, weather is likely to hinder the proceedings even today. Follow for all the latest updates of the match.

Live updates :IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Live Score Updates

  • Sep 11, 2023 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Drizzling!!

    It is still drizzling in Colombo!!!

  • Sep 11, 2023 2:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Latest visuals from Colombo

  • Sep 11, 2023 2:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Live scenes from Colombo are here!!

  • Sep 11, 2023 2:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will start of play be delayed?

    With rain pelting down currently, it is very much likely that play will be delayed. Fingers crossed!!!

  • Sep 11, 2023 1:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rain rain go away!!!

    Heavens have opened up in Colombo!! It is pelting down currently...

  • Sep 11, 2023 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How is weather in Colombo?

    Meanwhile, you can follow the weather updates from Colombo here

  • Sep 11, 2023 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to the reserve day of India vs Pakistan clash of Asia Cup Super Four round. India have batted for 24.1 overs in their innings and will resume from there today at 3 PM IST. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed impressive fifties, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have hold forte for India. Will the match resume on time? How is the weather in Colombo today? Will rain intervene yet again? Will the match happen today or it will be yet another washout. This and all other live score and updates here with us. Stay tuned....

