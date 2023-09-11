IND vs PAK live score and updates: Start of play set to be delayed even on reserve day

IND vs PAK live score and updates: Start of play set to be delayed even on reserve dayIND vs PAK live score: The Super Four clash between India and Pakistan will continue from where it was stopped yesterday due to rain. After opting to bowl first, Pakistan managed to pick only two wickets in 24.1 overs whereas India managed to score 147 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored vital half-centuries before getting out in quick succession. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are currently batting in the middle and will resume the innings today for India. However, weather is likely to hinder the proceedings even today. Follow for all the latest updates of the match.