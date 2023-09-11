IND vs PAK live score and updates: Start of play set to be delayed even on reserve day

Hello and Welcome to the reserve day of India vs Pakistan clash of Asia Cup Super Four round. India have batted for 24.1 overs in their innings and will resume from there today at 3 PM IST. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed impressive fifties, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have hold forte for India. Will the match resume on time? How is the weather in Colombo today? Will rain intervene yet again? Will the match happen today or it will be yet another washout. This and all other live score and updates here with us. Stay tuned....