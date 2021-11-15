Monday, November 15, 2021
     
IND vs NZ T20I series: Head to Head, T20I stats, recent form

The T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin from November 17 in Jaipur.

New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2021 17:45 IST
File image of Rohit Sharma
File image of Rohit Sharma

File image of Rohit Sharma 

Just when the time seemed to have been healing the wounds of the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 game, the upcoming T20I fixtures scheduled between the two cricketing nations have come as a pinch of salt. From snatching a win in the World Test Championship Final to closing the gates for India in the just-concluded T20 World Cup, the cool-headed Kane Williamson's side has turned out to be India's biggest rivals off-late. 

As things stand, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the three-match T20I series followed by two red ball games. The action will begin with the white ball starting from November 17, Wednesday in Jaipur. Thereafter, the two sides will play in Ranchi (November 19, Friday) post which they will fly to Kolkata for the final contest (November 21, Sunday). 

Ahead of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, we have a cursory look at their head to head, T20I stats and recent form. 

Head to Head (All T20I games)

Total Matches           17
India won                    6
New Zealand won      9
Tied                            2

Head to Head (T20I games in India)
Total Matches           5
India won                  2
New Zealand won     3

Most runs/ Top run-getters 
India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Rohit Sharma             14/ 352
Virat Kohli                   10/ 311
KL Rahul                     6/ 242

New Zealand
Player name            Innings/ Runs
Colin Munro                12/426
Kane Williamson        12/ 358
Ross Taylor                13/ 349

Highest run-scorers
India
Player name                  Score
Rohit Sharma                   80
Shikhar Dhawan               80
Virat Kohli                         70

New Zealand
Player name                  Score
Colin Munro                     109*
Kane Williamson               95
Brendon McCullum           91

Most sixes 
India
Player name              Number of sixes
Rohit Sharma                     17
KL Rahul                            10
Shreyas Iyer                        9

New Zealand
Player name              Number of sixes
Colin Munro                       24
Tim Seifert                         18
Ross Taylor                        14

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers
India
Player name           Innings/ Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah                 10/12
Shardul Thakur                 6/8
Yuzvendra Chahal           10/7

New Zealand 
Player name            Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi                           13/19
Mitchell Santner                13/ 12
Tim Southee                      13/11

Most hundreds
India (No centuries)

New Zealand 
Player name            Number of hundreds
Colin Munro                          1

Most fifties
India
Player name           Number of fifties
Rohit Sharma                  4
KL Rahul                         2
Virat Kohli                       2

New Zealand
Player name           Number of fifties
Colin Munro                    4
Brendon McCullum         3
Tim Seifert                      3

Most matches 
India
Player name           Number of matches
Rohit Sharma                    14
MS Dhoni                          11
Jasprit Bumrah                 10

New Zealand 
Player name           Number of matches
Martin Guptill                    13
Mitchell Santner               13
Ish Sodhi                          13

Most catches
India
Player name           Number of catches
Rohit Sharma                   7
Hardik Pandya                 5
Shivam Dube                   3

New Zealand 
Player name           Number of catches
Tim Southee                  11
Mitchell Santner             8
Martin Guptill                  7

Most dismissals (Wicketkeeper)
India
Player name           Number of dismissals 
MS Dhoni                        9
KL Rahul                         4
Rishabh Pant                  0

New Zealand 
Player name           Number of dismissals 
Tim Seifert                        7
Thomas Latham               3
Luke Ronchi                     3

Recent form
The recently ended T20 World Cup 2021 remains the one-stop point to evaluate the recent form of any team as the nations come with their best lot in this tournament. Dwelling over the same, New Zealand who returned as the runner-ups from the prestigious tournament, won five of their seven games. India, who witnessed as early ouster won three of their five matches. 

But this time it is the revamped blue brigade. Unlike before, India would be captained by Rohit Sharma and mentored by Rahul Dravid- India's newly appointed head coach. It would be interesting to see if the fortunes for team India would change under Rohit-Dravid reign. 

Fixtures- T20 Internationals
1st T20 International: 17th November 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 7:00 PM IST
2nd T20I: 19th November 2021, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: 7:00 PM IST
3rd T20I: 21st November 2021, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 7:00 PM IST
 
Squads
India's T20I squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's T20I squad
Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

