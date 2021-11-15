IND vs NZ T20I series: Head to Head, T20I stats, recent form

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Rohit Sharma

Just when the time seemed to have been healing the wounds of the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 game, the upcoming T20I fixtures scheduled between the two cricketing nations have come as a pinch of salt. From snatching a win in the World Test Championship Final to closing the gates for India in the just-concluded T20 World Cup, the cool-headed Kane Williamson's side has turned out to be India's biggest rivals off-late.

As things stand, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the three-match T20I series followed by two red ball games. The action will begin with the white ball starting from November 17, Wednesday in Jaipur. Thereafter, the two sides will play in Ranchi (November 19, Friday) post which they will fly to Kolkata for the final contest (November 21, Sunday).

Ahead of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, we have a cursory look at their head to head, T20I stats and recent form.

Head to Head (All T20I games)

Total Matches 17

India won 6

New Zealand won 9

Tied 2

Head to Head (T20I games in India)

Total Matches 5

India won 2

New Zealand won 3

Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Rohit Sharma 14/ 352

Virat Kohli 10/ 311

KL Rahul 6/ 242

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Runs

Colin Munro 12/426

Kane Williamson 12/ 358

Ross Taylor 13/ 349

Highest run-scorers

India

Player name Score

Rohit Sharma 80

Shikhar Dhawan 80

Virat Kohli 70

New Zealand

Player name Score

Colin Munro 109*

Kane Williamson 95

Brendon McCullum 91

Most sixes

India

Player name Number of sixes

Rohit Sharma 17

KL Rahul 10

Shreyas Iyer 9

New Zealand

Player name Number of sixes

Colin Munro 24

Tim Seifert 18

Ross Taylor 14

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers

India

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah 10/12

Shardul Thakur 6/8

Yuzvendra Chahal 10/7

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Ish Sodhi 13/19

Mitchell Santner 13/ 12

Tim Southee 13/11

Most hundreds

India (No centuries)

New Zealand

Player name Number of hundreds

Colin Munro 1

Most fifties

India

Player name Number of fifties

Rohit Sharma 4

KL Rahul 2

Virat Kohli 2

New Zealand

Player name Number of fifties

Colin Munro 4

Brendon McCullum 3

Tim Seifert 3

Most matches

India

Player name Number of matches

Rohit Sharma 14

MS Dhoni 11

Jasprit Bumrah 10

New Zealand

Player name Number of matches

Martin Guptill 13

Mitchell Santner 13

Ish Sodhi 13

Most catches

India

Player name Number of catches

Rohit Sharma 7

Hardik Pandya 5

Shivam Dube 3

New Zealand

Player name Number of catches

Tim Southee 11

Mitchell Santner 8

Martin Guptill 7

Most dismissals (Wicketkeeper)

India

Player name Number of dismissals

MS Dhoni 9

KL Rahul 4

Rishabh Pant 0

New Zealand

Player name Number of dismissals

Tim Seifert 7

Thomas Latham 3

Luke Ronchi 3

Recent form

The recently ended T20 World Cup 2021 remains the one-stop point to evaluate the recent form of any team as the nations come with their best lot in this tournament. Dwelling over the same, New Zealand who returned as the runner-ups from the prestigious tournament, won five of their seven games. India, who witnessed as early ouster won three of their five matches.

But this time it is the revamped blue brigade. Unlike before, India would be captained by Rohit Sharma and mentored by Rahul Dravid- India's newly appointed head coach. It would be interesting to see if the fortunes for team India would change under Rohit-Dravid reign.

Fixtures- T20 Internationals

1st T20 International: 17th November 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I: 19th November 2021, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I: 21st November 2021, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 7:00 PM IST



Squads

India's T20I squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's T20I squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee