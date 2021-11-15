IND vs NZ T20I series: Head to Head, T20I stats, recent form

Just when the time seemed to have been healing the wounds of the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 game, the upcoming T20I fixtures scheduled between the two cricketing nations have come as a pinch of salt. From snatching a win in the World Test Championship Final to closing the gates for India in the just-concluded T20 World Cup, the cool-headed Kane Williamson's side has turned out to be India's biggest rivals off-late.
As things stand, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the three-match T20I series followed by two red ball games. The action will begin with the white ball starting from November 17, Wednesday in Jaipur. Thereafter, the two sides will play in Ranchi (November 19, Friday) post which they will fly to Kolkata for the final contest (November 21, Sunday).
Ahead of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, we have a cursory look at their head to head, T20I stats and recent form.
Head to Head (All T20I games)
Total Matches 17
India won 6
New Zealand won 9
Tied 2
Head to Head (T20I games in India)
Total Matches 5
India won 2
New Zealand won 3
Most runs/ Top run-getters
India
Player name Innings/ Runs
Rohit Sharma 14/ 352
Virat Kohli 10/ 311
KL Rahul 6/ 242
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Runs
Colin Munro 12/426
Kane Williamson 12/ 358
Ross Taylor 13/ 349
Highest run-scorers
India
Player name Score
Rohit Sharma 80
Shikhar Dhawan 80
Virat Kohli 70
New Zealand
Player name Score
Colin Munro 109*
Kane Williamson 95
Brendon McCullum 91
Most sixes
India
Player name Number of sixes
Rohit Sharma 17
KL Rahul 10
Shreyas Iyer 9
New Zealand
Player name Number of sixes
Colin Munro 24
Tim Seifert 18
Ross Taylor 14
Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers
India
Player name Innings/ Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah 10/12
Shardul Thakur 6/8
Yuzvendra Chahal 10/7
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi 13/19
Mitchell Santner 13/ 12
Tim Southee 13/11
Most hundreds
India (No centuries)
New Zealand
Player name Number of hundreds
Colin Munro 1
Most fifties
India
Player name Number of fifties
Rohit Sharma 4
KL Rahul 2
Virat Kohli 2
New Zealand
Player name Number of fifties
Colin Munro 4
Brendon McCullum 3
Tim Seifert 3
Most matches
India
Player name Number of matches
Rohit Sharma 14
MS Dhoni 11
Jasprit Bumrah 10
New Zealand
Player name Number of matches
Martin Guptill 13
Mitchell Santner 13
Ish Sodhi 13
Most catches
India
Player name Number of catches
Rohit Sharma 7
Hardik Pandya 5
Shivam Dube 3
New Zealand
Player name Number of catches
Tim Southee 11
Mitchell Santner 8
Martin Guptill 7
Most dismissals (Wicketkeeper)
India
Player name Number of dismissals
MS Dhoni 9
KL Rahul 4
Rishabh Pant 0
New Zealand
Player name Number of dismissals
Tim Seifert 7
Thomas Latham 3
Luke Ronchi 3
Recent form
The recently ended T20 World Cup 2021 remains the one-stop point to evaluate the recent form of any team as the nations come with their best lot in this tournament. Dwelling over the same, New Zealand who returned as the runner-ups from the prestigious tournament, won five of their seven games. India, who witnessed as early ouster won three of their five matches.
But this time it is the revamped blue brigade. Unlike before, India would be captained by Rohit Sharma and mentored by Rahul Dravid- India's newly appointed head coach. It would be interesting to see if the fortunes for team India would change under Rohit-Dravid reign.
Fixtures- T20 Internationals
1st T20 International: 17th November 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 7:00 PM IST
2nd T20I: 19th November 2021, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: 7:00 PM IST
3rd T20I: 21st November 2021, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 7:00 PM IST
Squads
India's T20I squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand's T20I squad
Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee