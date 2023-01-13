IND vs NZ: KL Rahul might be left out of ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul in 2022 T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ: The Indian Cricket team on January 12, 2023, clinched a thriller against Sri Lanka at the fabled Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KL Rahul in particular was splendid with the bat. In a tricky chase, Rahul scored 64* off 103 deliveries. The Bangalore-based batsman hit 6 boundaries and scored with a strike rate of 62.14 and guided India home. India were chasing a total of 216, but they were completely rattled by Sri Lankan bowling.

At one stage India were reduced to 86/4 when Rahul joined Hardik Pandya. India still needed 130 runs to win with Axar Patel and the tail to follow. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper ensured that he stays till the very end and guides India home. India have now clinched the ODI series by a margin of 2-0 with one more ODI to go in the series. After the Sri Lanka series, India will next take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and three-match T20 series. There is a huge possibility that Rahul might miss out on all the six white ball games that are scheduled to be played.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESKL Rahul in action

ALSO READ | Blackcaps announce T20 squad to face India, surprise names included

It is being reported that KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have sealed their wedding date. The reports also say that the wedding ceremony will take place on January 23, 2022. The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18, 2023. As of now, no such confirmations have been made from KL Rahul's side. The wicketkeeper-batsman had a tough time with the bat last year and has lost his position as vice-captain to Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya. Clear indications have been made from the Indian team management that they are now looking at Rahul as their first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman as far as the ODI format is concerned. With Rishabh Pant's tragic accident on December 30, 2022, Rahul is certainly India's go to ma with the gloves and he will like to give himself enough time to sharpen his wicketkeeping skills before the ODI World Cup that will be played later this year.

Latest Cricket News