IND vs NZ: Blackcaps announce T20 squad to face India, surprise names included

IND vs NZ: As far as the cricketing calendar is concerned, this is an important year. The year of the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship. Teams all across the globe are busy preparing for these marquee events as they want to give themselves the best possible shot to win these events. The shortest format of the game, the T20 format might take a backseat, but it will continue to be played here and there.

The Kiwis who are currently stationed in Pakistan for two Tests ad 3 One Day Internationals will visit India next. New Zealand will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against India starting January 18, 2022. Their tour starts at Hyderabad where the first ODI will be played. Runners up of the 2021 T20 World Cup, New Zealand named their T20 squad with Mitchell Santner as their captain. It is all set to be a star-studded affair as their big guns including the likes of Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, and Ish Sodhi return. Interestingly, the Kiwis are quite familiar with Indian conditions as most of their marquee players play the Indian Premier League (IPL) every year. They have also included Auckland Aces left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister who might make his debut. Gavin Larsen lavished praises on Lister.

Larsen also said that the BLACKCAPS have an immense amount of faith in Santner and his leadership qualities. Luke Ronchi will continue as the head-coach and will travel with the squad. The T20 series against India starts in Ranchi on Friday, January 27, 2023.

New Zealand's T20 Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

