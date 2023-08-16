IND vs IRE: 3 Indian players who might not get to play a single game in Ireland T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India and Ireland will face-off in first T20I on August 18

India is set to face Ireland in the three-match T20I series starting fromAugust 18. With an eye on the upcoming ODI Asia Cup, the selectors have named a second-string squad for this tour while returning Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the captain. The likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma and also likely to make their debut for India on this tour following a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there a few players who might not get to play a single game in the Ireland series. Here we bring you three Indian players who might not play a single game on Ireland tour:

1. Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar, on the recently concluded West Indies tour, became only the second player after T Natarajan to make his debut across all formats in a single tour. He was impressive in all the matches he featured on the tour and thereby, was selected in the squad for the Ireland tour as well. But the bowling attack looks set to feature injury-returnees Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna while Arshdeep Singh will take the new ball. This will most likely keep Mukesh on the bench for the entire series unless India decide to experiment with their line-up like they always do.

2. Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan surprisingly made a comeback for the West Indies T20Is and has been named in the squad for the Asian Games and Ireland tour too. He didn't get to play a single game against the Caribbean team and is likely to warm the bench in Ireland too. Like mentioned earlier, India already have Bumrah, Krishna and Arshdeep in the squad and even if one of them is rested, Mukesh Kumar might get a chance before Avesh. Hence, the bowler from Madhya Pradesh might not fit into the plans of the team management on the Ireland tour.

3. Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed is a quality all-rounder and has proved his worth in the IPL as well while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has also played three T20Is for India picking up as many wickets so far. The left-arm spinner is yet to make his debut in T20Is but might have to wait for his chance. India have Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube in the squad and they might get preferred ahead of Shahbaz during the series.

