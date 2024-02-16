Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Run carefully with Jadeja after crossing 50? Sarfaraz finds himself in elite company of Virat Kohli, Rahane

Run carefully with Jadeja after crossing 50? Sarfaraz finds himself in elite company of Virat Kohli, Rahane

Sarfaraz Khan's brilliant start to his Test cricket was cut short by an unfortunate run-out following a mix-up with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Rajkot. It was Jadeja's fault and the all-rounder even apologised on social media admitting that it was his fault.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 16, 2024 8:38 IST
Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a terrible mix-up with
Image Source : REUTERS Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a terrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja

Sarfaraz Khan belongs! If the 26-year-old Mumbai batter's knock was an indicator of anything, it was this as he took his first flight in international following scoring truckloads of runs in domestic red-ball competitions. It was a nervous start for him when he came in to bat on the first day of the third Test against England at the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket. After he got his first boundary, the nerves settled down and as he himself admitted, he was in his zone, where he could play the spinners and notched up his maiden fifty of just 48 balls.

Sarfaraz continued his merry run and looked like getting to the three-figure mark. However, an avoidable mix-up meant Ravindra Jadeja initiating a non-existent run to which Sarfaraz responded and ended up falling prey to Mark Wood's direct hit at the non-striker's end. Sarfaraz was disappointed, so was Jadeja and the entire dressing room with skipper Rohit Sharma even throwing his cap in disgust. But as Sarfraz said, it happens and the game moved on with Jadeja getting to his century.

This was not the first time that a run out took place in the series involving. It happened in both innings of the series opener in Hyderabad with Ashwin getting run out in the first innings and Jadeja himself in the second. This was also not the first time that Jadeja's partner was run out while batting after crossing 50. It happened last year when Virat Kohli after scoring 121 against the West Indies in Port of Spain found himself short after a misunderstanding.

Almost a replica of Sarfaraz's dismissal happened in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Jadeja instinctively called for a run before the then captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 112 at the MCG was short while returning to the crease after having committed for the run. Maybe Sarfaraz should feel lucky to be in a company as elite as this.

Related Stories
Ravindra Jadeja posts message for Sarfaraz Khan after the latter's run out in Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja posts message for Sarfaraz Khan after the latter's run out in Rajkot

Dubai Capitals thrash Gulf Giants to end their title defence, will meet MI Emirates in final

Dubai Capitals thrash Gulf Giants to end their title defence, will meet MI Emirates in final

Sarfaraz Khan lives his father's dream as he takes first steps in Tests amid emotional rollercoaster

Sarfaraz Khan lives his father's dream as he takes first steps in Tests amid emotional rollercoaster

As he addressed the press, Sarfaraz was over his dismissal saying, "Sometimes there can be a bit of miscommunication - it's part of the game. Sometimes you get run-out, sometimes you don't - these things keep happening."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement