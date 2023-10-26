IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of major record against England in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is in amazing form at the moment in the ongoing World Cup. The hosts have won all five matches so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. India is also the only team in this World Cup to be unbeaten so far and they will be looking to continue their winning run against a struggling England side in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be eyeing a major record against England on Sunday. He is only three wickets away from going past pace bowler James Anderson to become the highest wicket-taker in the India vs England ODI matches. Jadeja has so far picked up 38 wickets in 25 matches against England at an average of 24.63 and an economy of 4.86.

Anderson is at the top in this list with 40 scalps to his name in 31 innings at an average of 33.52. He is not playing ODIs any more and looking at Jadeja's current form coupled with England batters' struggling espcially against spin, the Saurashtra all-rounder should be able go past Anderson in this game. Jadeja has so far picked up seven wickets in World Cup 2023 and has conceded runs at a miserly economy ogf 3.97 which the second-best for India in this edition.

As far as the list of top wicket-takers is concerned, Andrew Flintoff is at the third position with 37 wickets while Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath are next having picked 36 and 35 wickets respectively. Among active players, apart from Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin has 35 wickets in 23 matches against England and if he plays in Lucknow, even he has a chance to climb up the ladder.

Most wickets in IND vs ENG ODI matches

Players Wickets James Anderson 40 Ravindra Jadeja 38 Andrew Flintoff 37 Harbhajan Singh 36 Javagal Srinath 35

Latest Cricket News