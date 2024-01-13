If pitches in India spin from ball one, we won't complain, says England Test vice-captain Ollie Pope

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ollie Pope has assured that there won't be no complaints from England regarding the pitch

Pitches have become the talk of the town since the 1.5-day finish to the second Test match in Cape Town between India and South Africa. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave it more air while asking everyone to shut up in three weeks' time when it comes to pitches as he was okay to play on the pitch which the Indian team did in Cape Town a couple of weeks ago. And it seems, it has had an effect given that England Test vice-captain Ollie Pope has mentioned they won't be complaining about the surfaces in India even if they turn from the first day.

Speaking to the Guardian in the build-up for the series, Pope said that the pitch, whatever be, will be the same for both teams and both will have to play on it, how quickly the visitors adapt will be the key. "There will be a lot of outside noise. And pitches can be a massive talking point. But you have to remember the two teams are playing on the exact same wicket, so we just need to be as well-equipped as we can," Pope said.

Pope, who admittedly watched the SA-India Test series said that he doesn't mind low-scoring games and enjoys them and if the pitches in England can be on the greener side, every team has the right to lay out surfaces that suit them.

"In England, we might leave more grass on the pitch to suit our amazing seamers, so it's no surprise if India do the same to suit their spinners. And I actually think low-scoring Test matches are pretty amazing to watch," Pope further said.

"I saw a fair bit of South Africa versus India, and it was great: guys scoring seriously tough runs, and the ball flying through. The scores could be similar in India, but if the pitches spin from ball one, we won't be complaining. It's about finding a method to combat it," Ollie said.

With this series being very important from the World Test Championship point of view, the surfaces might be turners and England might need to adjust rather quickly. The series kicks off in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.