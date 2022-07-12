IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV, online 

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV, onlineHere are all the details of 1st ODI of IND vs ENG ODI series:
- When is the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The 1st ODI between India and England is on 12th July, Tuesday.
- At what time will the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?
The match will start at 5:30 PM in India.
- Where will be the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
- Where will be the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?
Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.
- What is the venue of the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team India:
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Team England:
Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.