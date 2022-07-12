Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV, online

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV, online

India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 1st ODI between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2022 12:34 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV, online 

Here are all the details of 1st ODI of IND vs ENG ODI series:

  • When is the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The 1st ODI between India and England  is on 12th July, Tuesday.

  • At what time will the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 5:30 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

  • Where will be the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the 1st ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: 

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team England: 

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

Top News

Latest News