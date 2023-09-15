IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's century in vain as Bangladesh register thrilling consolation win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh celebrating Shardul Thakur's wicket

Bangladesh recorded a thrilling six-run win over India in their last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday, September 15. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy scored brilliant fifties to help Bangladesh score a challenging total of 265 and then a brilliant spell from Mustafizur Rahman helped them secure a consolation win in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Having already secured a place in the final, the Indian team made as many as five changes to their playing eleven with the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sitting out. Bangladesh handed a debut to the 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan and also recalled the experienced Mustafizur Rahman.

India started well with four early wickets in the first 14 overs but Shakib and Hridoy added 101 runs for the fifth wicket to put Sri Lanka on track for a big total. A much-changed Indian bowling attack struggled in the middle overs as Shakib dominated the game by smashing 80 runs off 85 balls while Hridoy added 54 runs off 81 balls. Nasum Ahmed added a crucial 44 runs while batting at no.8 to boost Bangladesh's total to 265 runs for 8 in 50 overs.

While defending a fighting total, debutant Tanzim Hasan dismissed Rohit Sharma on a duck in the first over to give Bangladesh a positive start. Tanzim further made an impact with Tilak Varma's wicket in the third over to put early pressure on the opponents. India remained alive in the chase with KL Rahul and Gill adding 57 runs for the third wicket with the former scoring 19 runs off 39 balls.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav failed to contribute in the middle but Gill put India ahead in the chase with a sensational century. Gill scored 121 off 133 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes before losing his wicket to Mahedi Hasan in the 44th over. Axar and Shardul kept India ahead in the game with the former smashing 42 off just 34 balls.

But the returning left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman bowled an impressive spell in the death over to snatch a win from India. He dismissed both Axar and Shardul as India were bowled out on 259 runs in the 49.5 overs. Shakib bagged the Player of the Match award for his 80-run knock and for taking Suryakumar Yadav's valuable wicket. India will for a swift return to winning ways when they take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17).

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

