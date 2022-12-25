IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle gives 'MASSIVE' statement on Ravichandran Ashwin | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harsha Bhogle on Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: R. Ashwin has always been touted as one of the smartest brains in the game of cricket. One can't count his experience and the things he brings on to the table. Over the years, R. Ashwin has played a very pivotal role in India's overseas Test victories and this time around it was no different. The Indian team had completely lost their case as they needed 100 runs to win on the 4th day.

With the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli gone, the onus to rescue India was upon the lower middle order. Bangladesh took giant strides towards victory as they claimed the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat very early as the play started on the 4th day. Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Chandran Ashwin had to hold their nerves till the very end and counter lethal deliveries from Bangladeshi spinners on a turning Mirpur wicket. It was Ravichandran Ashwin in particular who went all guns blazing in the end to derail Bangladesh and their spirits. India were reduced to 74/7 on the fourth day, but Iyer and Ashwin stitched a partnership of 71 runs and guided India to a three-wicket victory. Ashwin in particular played a knock of 42 runs and played a pivotal role in the victory. Now broadcaster Harsha Bhogle has taken to his Twitter handle and has lavished praise on the Indian spinner.

Harsha Bhogle's tweet reads:

Magnificent from Ashwin and Shreyas. Proper test match batting from these two. The batter in Ashwin is invaluable and classy. Still MVP in test cricket @ashwinravi99

As far as the longest format of the game is concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin has always played a huge part. He brings a great balance to the team and when the need arises, he can contribute with the bat as well. As far as Ashwin's credentials go, he has scored 3043 runs with the bat in 88 Test matches and has also taken 449 wickets.

Latest Cricket News