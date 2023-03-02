IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 2: Handscomb falls, Ashwin dismisses him

Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 2: Holkar Stadium, Indore will be witness to another high-octane clash between India and Australia. Much to India's advantage, they have played two test matches on this venue and have ended up winning both

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 10:49 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd test
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 3rd Test

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Rohit Sharma's team India are taking on the visitors, the Aussies for the third time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts currently lead the series by 2-0 and have retained the coveted trophy. The Indian team also have their sights set on the WTC 2023 final and they will do their very best to outplay Steve Smith's Australia

Live updates : IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2 Latest updates

  • Mar 02, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Handscomb and Cameron Green depart

    Suddenly India are back in the game. They have taken two wickets in two consecutive wickets and the scales have titled a bit towards India. Ashwin dismissed Handscomb whereas Umesh Yadav sent Cameron Green back

  • Mar 02, 2023 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Ashwin introduced in the attack

    India are in deep trouble. Slowly and steadily Handscomb and Green are building a solid partnership and extending Australia's lead. Considering how the pitch is, wickets are the only thing that will keep India alive in the contest

  • Mar 02, 2023 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Aussies playing on merit

    Good stuff from Australia. They are playing on merit. Were careful in the start and are looking to play on merit. The lead is inching towards 75. 

  • Mar 02, 2023 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Handscomb survives

    Jadeja bowls a beauty of a delivery to Peter Handscomb. The Aussies plays a front foot defence and the ball beats his outside edge. Bharat appeals but handscomb is safe as of now. India do not have any DRS left.

  • Mar 02, 2023 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India holding Aussies back

    The hosts have started proceedings in a pretty impressive fashion. Jadeja and Siraj have bowled consecutive maidens and the pressure is gradually piling on the Australian cricket team. India need wickets here.

  • Mar 02, 2023 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Welcome to Day 2

    India are in trouble for the first time in this series. They might be 2-0 up in the series, but they are yet to win the series. Aussies are currently leading and they will look to extend it and bat India out of game. The Indians need few wickets real quick

