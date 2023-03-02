IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 2: Handscomb falls, Ashwin dismisses him

Suddenly India are back in the game. They have taken two wickets in two consecutive wickets and the scales have titled a bit towards India. Ashwin dismissed Handscomb whereas Umesh Yadav sent Cameron Green back
India are in deep trouble. Slowly and steadily Handscomb and Green are building a solid partnership and extending Australia's lead. Considering how the pitch is, wickets are the only thing that will keep India alive in the contest
Good stuff from Australia. They are playing on merit. Were careful in the start and are looking to play on merit. The lead is inching towards 75.
Jadeja bowls a beauty of a delivery to Peter Handscomb. The Aussies plays a front foot defence and the ball beats his outside edge. Bharat appeals but handscomb is safe as of now. India do not have any DRS left.
The hosts have started proceedings in a pretty impressive fashion. Jadeja and Siraj have bowled consecutive maidens and the pressure is gradually piling on the Australian cricket team. India need wickets here.
India are in trouble for the first time in this series. They might be 2-0 up in the series, but they are yet to win the series. Aussies are currently leading and they will look to extend it and bat India out of game. The Indians need few wickets real quick
