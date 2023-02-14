Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Tickets for Delhi's first Test in more than 5 years 'sold out'

After dominating the affairs in Nagpur, Team India will look to gain the bragging rights in the second Test match in Delhi as they take on the Aussies at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Test cricket will return to the national capital after five years of absence and a sold out crowd is expected to attend the match. India will come into the match with a 1-0 lead having beaten the opposition by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur and will thus have a spring in their step.

Delhi to host first Test in 5 years

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000. A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm. The remaining seats will be used for the dignitaries attending the game. A section of the stands is also reserved for families providing security for the game. The series opener in Nagpur also attracted a healthy crowd, making it a good advert for Test cricket.

India look to gain vital lead in Delhi

Team India will look to gain a vital lead in the Border-Gavsakar Trophy as they take on the Aussies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A win for India in the contest will take them a step closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. India will need to win at least two matches in the series and are on course to do so.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja looked in great touch in the opening contest while skipper Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel also came up with vital contributions. India won the first Test by an inning and 132 runs to take the 1-0 lead.

