Ranji Trophy Final: All you need to know about West Bengal vs Saurashtra final - time, squad, live streaming

Ranji Trophy Final: Curtains will be dropped on the latest Ranji Trophy season as West Bengal take on Saurashtra in the final to be crowned the domestics champions

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2023 10:10 IST
Ranji Trophy Final
A new champion will be crowned in the domestic circuit of India as West Bengal take on Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. While Saurashtra will look to claim their fourth title, Bengal will look to end their 33-year drought of domestic success when they take guards at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final including live streaming.

Who will play in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final?

West Bengal will play Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final start?

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will start on Thursday (February 16) and will be played until Monday (February 20).

At what time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final start?

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will start at 9:30 AM with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM on Day 1.

How will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final format work?

The final match of the Ranji Trophy will be played on five-day basis. In case of a draw, team achieving a first innings lead will be declared as winners. In case both teams play only one innings each, the team with superior avearge runs in the innings will be declared as winners.

What is the venue for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final?

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host he Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final between West Bengal and Saurashtra. 

Where can we watch the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final?

The live broadcast of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be made on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we live stream the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinals?

The live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be made on the Disney+Hotstar app.

 

