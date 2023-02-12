WPL Auction: From key players to maximum salary purse to minimum squad strength, know all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WPL Auction 2023

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is set to take place on February 13, Monday. With 409 players to go under the hammer, the inaugural season will be a feat for cricket fans as five teams will compete for the title. A purse of Rs 12 crore each has been allotted to each team while a single match has been valued at Rs 7 crore each after the latest broadcasting deal.

Star batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and young sensation Shefali Verma are expected to spark bidding wars when they go under the hammer. On the other hand, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elysse Perry, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt, and Deandra Dottin are some of the big names expected to enjoy a big payday amongst the overseas players.

The base prices are set in five brackets with the least being Rs 10 lakh and the highest Rs 50 lakh. The other brackets are Rs 20, 30, and 40 lakhs, respectively.

It is expected that members of this current Indian team and those from Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa will be the most sought-after players at the auction.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the auctions:

How many teams will participate in the Women’s Premier League 2023?

The five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409.

What is the minimum mandatory salary purse?

Rs 9 crore

What is the purse of each team in the Women’s Premier League 2023 auctions?

A maximum salary purse of Rs 12 crore each will be allotted to each team.

What is the minimum squad strength alloted?

15

What is the maximun squad strength alotted?

18

How many Indian players are allowed in a squad?

12

How many foreign players are allowed in a squad?

6

How are the players in the auction distributed?

Indian players for auction: 246

Foreign players from Full members: 155

Players from Associate Nations: 8

