IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Terrific display from Shubman Gill, Iyer, Suryakumar powers India to record total

A monumental batting effort from the Indian batters at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore helped the Men in Blue register their highest-ever ODI total against Australia as they piled up 389 for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 50 overs.

India bettered their previous total of 383 against the Aussies that came while playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 2, 2013. It was the same contest where Rohit Sharma has scored his first-ever double ton (209 off 158 balls) in ODI cricket.

India were on the verge of scaling the 400-run mark for the seventh time in the history of ODIs but an economical last over by Sean Abbott where he just gave away 10 runs prevented the KL Rahul-led side from breaching the 400-run mark as they fell one shy of the same.

