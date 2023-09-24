Sunday, September 24, 2023
     
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Terrific display from Shubman Gill, Iyer, Suryakumar powers India to record total

India recorded their highest-ever ODI total versus Australia as a batting masterclass powered them to a mammoth 399 at the end of 50 overs. Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer scored centuries while Suryakumar Yadav scored a record-breaking fifty.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2023 18:52 IST
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : BCCI/ X Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer during 2nd ODI in Indore

A monumental batting effort from the Indian batters at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore helped the Men in Blue register their highest-ever ODI total against Australia as they piled up 389 for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 50 overs.

India bettered their previous total of 383 against the Aussies that came while playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 2, 2013. It was the same contest where Rohit Sharma has scored his first-ever double ton (209 off 158 balls) in ODI cricket. 

India were on the verge of scaling the 400-run mark for the seventh time in the history of ODIs but an economical last over by Sean Abbott where he just gave away 10 runs prevented the KL Rahul-led side from breaching the 400-run mark as they fell one shy of the same.

More to follow....

