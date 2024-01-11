Why Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are not playing 1st T20I for India against Afghanistan in Mohali?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India sprung a few surprises in the playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan

Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I against Afghanistan at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday, January 11. Skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that the the pitch looked good and wasn't going to change much and hence wanted to chase the total. On the eve of the first T20I, coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India but not just Jaiswal, neither Virat Kohli nor Sanju Samson made India's line-up.

"Virat Kohli will miss the first game due to personal reasons. He will be playing from the second and third T20I," head coach Dravid said at the start of the press conference even before taking any questions. Since January 11 is Kohli's daughter Vamika's third birthday, many speculated that could be the reason for the Indian No.3 missing the series opener. On the other hand, BCCI in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed skipper Rohit Sharma's claim saying he didn't pull up well. "Mr Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection for the first T20I due to a sore right groin," the BCCI statement read.

Since Kohli and Jaiswal were unavailable, Shubman Gill got the chance to open the innings once again despite a couple of failures in South Africa. Similarly, Tilak Varma, who is slated to bat at No.3, will be replaced when Kohli comes back. As Sanju Samson warmed the bench, Shivam Dube played as the sixth bowling option and will bat at No. 4 with Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma keeping their places.

As far as bowling is concerned, India went in with three spinners with Kuldeep Yadav rested and Avesh Khan also missed out with Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar being the preferred pacers.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

More to follow...