IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma aims to go past Virat Kohli in a massive record during the T20I series

Team India will finally its regular T20I captain back for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Notably, this is the last series in the format that India is scheduled to play before the T20 World Cup that is set to start on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. The superstar duo - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are making the much-awaited comeback in the format, for the first time since losing to England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup in 2022 in November.

Interestingly, with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav - the recent captains of the team in the T20I format, being injured, the selectors have gone back to Rohit Sharma to lead the team. The man has already has led the side in 51 T20Is amassing 1527 runs at an average of 32.49 with two centuries and 10 fifties to his name. He is only 44 runs away from going past Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer for India as captain in T20Is.

Kohli scored 1570 runs in 46 innings (50 matches) as India captain in the shortest format before stepping down after the T20 World Cup in 2021. He hit 13 half-centuries with an unbeaten 94 being his highest score. Overall, if Rohit has a chance to become the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in T20I cricket if he goes past Kohli.

Even though team India has been led by a lot of players in the last few years, only Rohit, Kohli and MS Dhoni have been the captains in majority of the matches. Dhoni is at the 12th position in this list among all the countries playing T20Is with 1112 runs in 62 innings (72 matches) as captain of India.

Most runs as captain in T20Is