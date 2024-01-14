Sunday, January 14, 2024
     
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning toss, Virat Kohli returns among 2 changes

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Score: Team India take on Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14 and will look to seal the assignment. Virat Kohli will return to the format for India after a long gap of 14 months and since it's long-awaited, the buzz is the highest.

January 14, 2024 18:33 IST
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning toss, Virat Kohli returns among two changes

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Updates: Team India began the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan in fine fashion with a rather comfortable yet smart win. The series opener in Mohali marked the return of Indian captain Rohit Sharma to the format after 14 months and the second game will see the stalwart Virat Kohli coming back to the format for the first time since the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue did a few experiments with the playing XI and even in terms of tactics (for eg., giving the ball to Washington Sundar in the 19th over) as everything is part of the preparation for the T20 World Cup and it seems that trend will continue throughout the series given it is the final international T20 assignment. The eyes will be on both Kohli and Rohit and how they perform with the bat given that there have been divided reactions over their return and if they are part of the Indian team as far as the T20 World Cup, how do the youngsters who have performed well fit in as well? That's the question, the management will be searching for answers to.

Live updates :India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AFG toss: Small boundaries in Indore might force the team to field first

    The pitch in Indore is generally a belter and with small boundaries, the batters will have a field day and hence the team winning the toss might opt to field first given the dew is set to come in the latter half.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India make the lead 2-0 today itself?

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The return of Virat Kohli

    The Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli will be making a return to T20Is after a long gap of 14 months. Kohli missed the first game due to personal reasons and all eyes will be on him and even skipper Rohit Sharma who got out for a duck in Mohali.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:26 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Team India will hope to seal the series in Indore

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan from Indore. Team India won the series opener by six wickets and would be hoping to seal the series in the second game.

