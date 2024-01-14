Live now IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning toss, Virat Kohli returns among 2 changes India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Score: Team India take on Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14 and will look to seal the assignment. Virat Kohli will return to the format for India after a long gap of 14 months and since it's long-awaited, the buzz is the highest.