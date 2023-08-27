If someone runs out Kohli...: R Ashwin shares 8-para-long tweet on non-striker dismissal after Shadab incident

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Fazalhaq Farooqi's run out of Shadab Khan in the final over of the 2nd ODI has created storm once again

The stigmatisation around the non-striker run-out dismissal has taken centre stage once again after Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was caught short of his crease in the final over of the second ODI against Afghanistan in a thrilling run-chase of 301 runs on Thursday, August 24. Shadab was backing up too far before the Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered the ball and he was quite aware of the same and didn't think twice before running the batter out.

The umpire gave it out as it was a legitimate dismissal but it invited several divided reactions. While many said that Shadab was rightly given out, however, several others questioned the bowler's intent of getting him out in the final over, including the commentator. But users slammed him saying why the batters take advantage of stealing the run only in the last over and not the 5th or 6th over like he suggested.

Quoting a user's tweet on the whole situation, Ashwin went on a rampage while saying that irrespective of what the reactions on the dismissal may be, irrespective of who the batter is, he should remain in the crease till the bowler has loaded up and if he leaves before that, the bowler deserves credit for his awareness.

"This is a fair assessment of the situation.

"Imagine someone running out Kohli, Rohit, Smith, Root or any crucial batter at the non-striker's [end] in the World Cup semi-final or a crunch game which will decide qualification (sic).

"I am sure hell will break loose and there will be a character assassination campaign by some experts who still don’t agree with it and of course, fans that are on the receiving end.

"There is only one solution, whoever be the batter and whatever be the magnitude of the situation, the batter needs to watch the bowler load the ball up and rotate his shoulder before taking off and if he doesn’t do that and gets out, we should applaud the bowler and tell the batsmen that he can do better.

“He didn't complete his action at all and he should look for it in the 5th 6th over arguments are lame” cos once the bowler loads up and gets ready to deliver, he can’t run the batter out cos it’s incorrect according to the law.

"At the moment not all teams are doing it but come the World Cup, I really hope everyone is ready for it cos taking a moral high stand and saying we won’t do it, should open a strategic window for the other teams and genuinely teams should take every single advantage coming their way cos winning a World Cup is a lifetime achievement.

"Finally, is winning everything?

"It's everything for some and not for many others, we need to accept both, cos we are all different.

"Stay inside the crease and live in peace (sic)," Ashwin ended.

The stigmatisation around the dismissal will only get lesser and lesser when there are more such dismissals, so much so that it becomes normal and the bowlers don't hesitate while running the non-striker out.

