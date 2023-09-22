ICC World Cup 2023 prize money announced, winner to bag INR 33 crore

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC World Cup Trophy 2023

The ICC announced the prize money for their upcoming mega event ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Friday, September 22. ICC revealed a USD $10 million total prize pool for the mega tournament starting on October 5 where the winner will receive USD $4 million (INR 33 crore) and a runner-up will bag USD $2 million.

Notably, prize money for the 2023 edition of the World Cup remains the same compared to the 2019 edition. In the group stages, the winner of each match will get $40,000 prize money, making it a total of $1.8 million for 45 matches.

Stage Prize Total Prize Winner $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Runner-up $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Losing semi-finalists (2) $800,000 $1,600,000 Teams eliminated after group stage (6) $100,000 $600,000 Winner of each group stage match (45) $40,000 $1,8000,000 Total $10,000,000

