Friday, September 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 prize money announced, winner to bag INR 33 crore

ICC World Cup 2023 prize money announced, winner to bag INR 33 crore

ICC announces USD $10 million total prize pool for the World Cup 2023 in India where the winner will take $4 million home and the runner-up will get $2 million.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 17:33 IST
ICC World Cup Trophy 2023
Image Source : GETTY ICC World Cup Trophy 2023

The ICC announced the prize money for their upcoming mega event ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Friday, September 22. ICC revealed a USD $10 million total prize pool for the mega tournament starting on October 5 where the winner will receive USD $4 million (INR 33 crore) and a runner-up will bag USD $2 million.

Notably, prize money for the 2023 edition of the World Cup remains the same compared to the 2019 edition. In the group stages, the winner of each match will get $40,000 prize money, making it a total of $1.8 million for 45 matches.  

Stage Prize Total Prize
Winner $4,000,000  $4,000,000
Runner-up $2,000,000 $2,000,000
Losing semi-finalists (2) $800,000 $1,600,000
Teams eliminated after group stage (6) $100,000 $600,000
Winner of each group stage match (45) $40,000 $1,8000,000
Total   $10,000,000

More to follow...

Related Stories
IND vs AUS ODI: Playing XIs announced, Ravichandran Ashwin makes comeback

IND vs AUS ODI: Playing XIs announced, Ravichandran Ashwin makes comeback

Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup squad with injury

Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup squad with injury

ICC announces U19 World Cup schedule with a new format; India to take on Bangladesh in opener

ICC announces U19 World Cup schedule with a new format; India to take on Bangladesh in opener

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News