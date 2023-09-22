ICC World Cup 2023 prize money announced, winner to bag INR 33 crore

The ICC announced the prize money for their upcoming mega event ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Friday, September 22. ICC revealed a USD $10 million total prize pool for the mega tournament starting on October 5 where the winner will receive USD $4 million (INR 33 crore) and a runner-up will bag USD $2 million.
Notably, prize money for the 2023 edition of the World Cup remains the same compared to the 2019 edition. In the group stages, the winner of each match will get $40,000 prize money, making it a total of $1.8 million for 45 matches.
|Stage
|Prize
|Total Prize
|Winner
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|Runner-up
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
|Losing semi-finalists (2)
|$800,000
|$1,600,000
|Teams eliminated after group stage (6)
|$100,000
|$600,000
|Winner of each group stage match (45)
|$40,000
|$1,8000,000
|Total
|$10,000,000
More to follow...