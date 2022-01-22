U 19 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka and South Africa secure Super League quarterfinal spots

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo of South Africa U19 cricket team.

Sri Lanka sealed their qualification for the last eight stage with a dramatic three-wicket victory over West Indies while South Africa defeated Ireland by 153-runs to also book their place in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Dunith Wellalage took three wickets as Sri Lanka restricted the hosts to 250 before Sadisha Rajapaksa (76) Anjala Bandara (40) and Ranuda Somarathna’s unbeaten 28 guided the Group D winners to a three-wicket success on Friday.

WI openers Shaqkere Parris and Matthew Nandu ensured they made a steady start, reaching the end of the fifth over for 20 without loss before Treveen Mathew removed the latter for seven.

Parris was then bowled by Wellalage for 16 before Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham combined for a fruitful partnership, taking the West Indies to 102 for two after 26 overs.

Bishop was eventually removed on 45 but Jordan Johnson picked up where his teammate left off as he raced to 26.

Wickham reached his half-century before falling for 56.

Two wickets in three balls in the 45th over stunted the hosts’ momentum, though, with Wellalage accounting for Johnson as he fell three runs short of his fifty before Giovonte Depeiza was run out moments later by Anjala Bandara without scoring.

In response, Sri Lanka lost opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe in the first over.

Sadisha Rajapaksa and Shevon Daniel got their side back on track before Daniel was removed for 34.

Rajapaksa powered on regardless as he reached his fifty.

Anjala Bandara contributed 40 before his wicket fell with Rajapaksa (76) also falling the same bowler in the 40th over.

With 51 needed off 60 balls for victory, Shiva Sankar removed Wellalage (15) to set up a tense finale.

Mckenny Clarke bowled Raveen De Silva (13) but a nerveless 28 from 27 balls from Ranuda Somarathna saw Sri Lanka home.

Skipper Van Heerden leads from front in SA’s 153-run win

======================================

In the day’s other game, a blockbuster century from captain George Van Heerden propelled his side towards the Super League quarterfinals as South Africa defeated Ireland by 153 runs in Tarouba.

Van Heerden made 111 from 93 balls while Dewald Brevis better known as 'Baby AB' contributed 96 to take South Africa’s total of 315 for seven from their rain-reduced 47 overs before bowling out Ireland for 158.

Matthew Boast (3-26) and Liam Alder (3-20) were the standout performers with the ball for the young Proteas as they secured second spot in Group B and a Super League spot.

The two sides started their all-important final Group B game level on points, with South Africa possessing a narrow advantage in the table thanks to their better net run-rate.

With India all but assured of their place in the Super League last eight ahead of their final game against winless Uganda, South Africa and Ireland faced a shootout for second place.

Ireland made a dream start when Reuben Wilson removed opener Valentine Kitime in the first over for a duck before Liam Doherty bowled Ethan-John Cunningham (11).

At 18 for two after four overs, South Africa were wobbling but Dewald Brevis soon restored order.

Ireland responded by taking the wicket of Gerhardus Maree (14). That brought Van Heerden to the crease to form a formidable partnership with Brevis.

Brevis reached his half-century with a four off the final ball of the 22nd over and continued to find the boundary at regular intervals.

But just four runs short of his century, Brevis was punished as he was sent packing on 96.

Van Heerden brought up his fifty before stepping on the gas with Andile Simelane.

An explosive 25 from 12 balls from Simelane, which included three sixes and four off MacBeth in the 38th over, only added to Ireland’s troubles.

Mickey Copeland chipped in with a high-octane 43 from 18 balls before Van Heerden brought up his century with a four.

Ireland's response could not have got off to a worse possible start as Liam Doherty was caught by Maree off the bowling of Matthew Boast for a golden duck in the first ball of the innings.

Nathan McGuire steadied the ship with a 42 before Simelane took his wicket, with Joshua Cox and Ireland captain Tim Tector both falling cheaply to Boast.

Philippus Roux (33) provided some resistance along with Humphreys (38) but a lack of support meant Ireland were always fighting an uphill battle and they were eventually all outs for 158.