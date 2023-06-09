ICC gives huge update on the upcoming World Cup, Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO BY ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES Australia team with the World Cup trophy

The upcoming ODI World Cup is set to be played in India this year and the fans are waiting eagerly for the schedule of the tournament to be announced. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with an update regarding the T20 World Cup next year. The mega event in the shortest format is set to be a huge one with as many as 20 teams taking part.

The hosting rights for the competition are with West Indies and USA jointly. However, recently reports suggested that ICC was pondering moving the tournnament out of USA and perhaps shifting the entire World Cup to the United Kingdom. But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and ICC both have denied such reports and confirmed that the T20 World Cup is set to take place in West Indies and USA only and the preparations are in full swing.

"There is absolutely no truth to reports that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved from the West Indies and the USA. Since the event is organized by the ICC, their statement must be taken as binding and conclusive," ECB Spokesperson said according to Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, an ICC Spokesperson has also confirmed that the world cricketing body doesn't have any plans to shift the T20 World Cup and that all the reports are creative speculation. "Venue inspections have recently been concluded in both host territories, and planning for the event in June 2024 is in full swing," the ICC Spokesperson said.

"The 2024 event is scheduled for June, and the only other possible location is England. If someone were to ask the ECB if they can host in 2024, the answer would be crystal clear - they can't. So, the possibility doesn't even arise. Just a glance at the England venue fixtures for next year will confirm this to anyone observant enough," an ICC member said.

