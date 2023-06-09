'I would have picked Ravi Ashwin for his batting' - Steve Waugh on team India's WTC Final team selection

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin has been benched in WTC Final

Even as India continue to struggle in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London, the debate around their playing XI continues. Already several former cricketers and experts have come down hard on the Indian management for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin for the crucial fixture. The latest to jump into the debate is former Australia skipper Steve Waugh.

He recalled how Australia made a similar mistake four years ago at The Oval during the Ashes. He also pointed out that the surface at the venue is dry underneath even though there is grass cover up top. He also felt that India picked an absolutely wrong side while saying that he would've picked Ravi Ashwin only on the basis of his batting.

"We made the same blunder four years ago in the Ashes. The Oval is always tricky. It looks green on top but underneath it is crumbly and a bit dry. You can get lulled into the overcast sky and green pitch and think it is going to do everything. As soon as the sun comes out it is totally different and dries out quickly," Waugh was quoted as saying by AAP.

"I do think (India) have picked the wrong side. Spin will play a big part in this Test match and it is going to be up and down. "I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling. That is why I can't believe he isn't playing because he has got five Test centuries as well. It is very strange," Waugh added. Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India in this WTC cycle but he lost out to Ravindra Jadeja who is playing as the lone spinner in the playing XI.

