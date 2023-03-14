How can RCB women still make it to eliminator of WPL 2023? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scenario of RCB reaching the eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to break their losing streak in the Women's Premier League as they suffered a 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals on Monday. The Smriti Mandhana-led team lost their fifth game on a trot as they failed to defend a total of 150 runs.

With the result, RCB's chances of making it to the top three have become narrow. However, they can still make it to the eliminators. Let's find out how.

How many teams are participating in the inaugural edition of WPL?

Five teams are participating in WPL 2023. They are Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

How many matches will each team play at the league stage?

Each team will face all the other teams twice. This means that each team will play eight matches during the league stage.

How will the teams reach the final and the eliminator?

According to the rules, the team that will remain on the top of the points table at the end of the league stage will directly progress to the final. On the other hand, the teams in the second and third positions will play an eliminator which will decide the other finalist. The remaining two teams i.e. teams in the fourth and fifth positions will directly exit the tournament.

What does the current points table look like?

Mumbai Indians top the list by winning four-straight matches and getting 8 points. On the other hand, RCB is at the bottom of the table by losing all five matches.

Can RCB make it to the top position?

No, RCB has only three matches remaining, and even if they win all three matches, they can get 6 points maximum and Mumbai and Delhi already have 8 points.

How can RCB make it to the eliminator?

The best finish that RCB can get at the league stage is at the third position. They can make it to the eliminator only if:

RCB win their remaining three matches. MI and DC win their matches against UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants defeat UP Warriorz on March 20.

RCB's schedule for upcoming matches:

RCB vs UPW - March 15

RCB vs GG - March 18

RCB vs MI - March 2

