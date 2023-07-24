Harmanpreet Kaur may sit out from Asian Games two knockout matches - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

In what could be a major blow for Indian Cricket Team heading into the Asian Games 2023, women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur may reportedly miss out on playing two knockout matches in the continental event. Kaur was caught in the center of a controversy following her act during and after the third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, Saturday. She had a heated exchange with an on-field umpire and called the umpiring standards as 'pathetic'.

It has been reported by Cricbuzz that the Indian captain may be missing out on the knockout matches in the Asian Games as she could be given four demerit points. It adds that this may lead to a suspension for two International matches of the team.

According to ICC rules, "When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player. Demerit Points remain on a player's disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, after which they will be expunged."

The Indian Women's team will be seen in action in the Asian Games and they will straightaway play in the quarterfinals due to their superior ICC rankings. The report adds that Kaur can miss the quarterfinal and the semifinal if she is handed demerit points. In this case, Kaur can play in the final if the team reaches there. Notably, when ICC announce sanctions

