GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 12 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Image Source : AP AND PTI Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins at the IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Shubman Gill-led side suffered a big loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game after a narrow escape against Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Gujarat have struggled with a ball in the absence of injured Mohammed Shami while Gill is yet to make an impact with a bat this season.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing explosive cricket having scored 204 against Kolkata in the first game and then record 277 against Mumbai in the run-fest saga. Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are looking in good rhythm early in the season but Pat Cummins' side needs to improve their bowling when they visit GT on Sunday.

GT vs SRH Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 12th T20 match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Sunday, March 31 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Herinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Shahidi

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan

GT vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Heinrich Klaasen: Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to post big totals in their opening two games this season and the credit goes to Heinrich Klaasen. The star South African big-hitter smashed 63 off just 29 balls against KKR in the first game and then recorded 80* off just 34 balls against Mumbai Indians in the last match.

Shubman Gill: The new team captain has scored just 39 runs in two innings this season but remains the key batter for Gujarat going into the upcoming game. Gill won the Orange Cap last season and scored 101 runs off just 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last encounter between the two teams.

IPL 2024 Match 12 probable predicted XIs:

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.