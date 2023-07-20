Global T20 Canada: When and where to watch Canada's T20 League in India live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GT20CANADA TWITTER Global T20 Canada will begin in Ontario on July 20 with some of the biggest stars taking part

It's the season of cricket in the United States. After the Major Cricket League took off last week, the third season of the Global T20 Canada League is set to kick off in Brampton, Ontario starting Thursday, July 20. Returning after COVID-19 for the first time, Canada's only T20 League has undergone a few changes. The biggest one is the presence of two new teams. Mississauga Panthers and Surrey Jaguars have been added to the six-team competition with two previous sides now being defunct. The Panthers will begin the tournament against the Brampton Wolves in the opener.

One of them was the winner of the 2019 edition, Winnipeg Hawks. However, there will be no shortage of global stars as the likes of Tim Southee, Harbhajan Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan among others will be taking part in the 18-day competition. The tournament will end on Sunday, August 6. The six teams are Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves, Vancouver Knights, and Toronto Nationals apart from the Panthers and Jaguars.

Each team will have to have four local players from Canada in the line-up with the remaining slots to be filled by overseas players. While the quota of overseas players has definitely been affected with Major League Cricket also featuring some of the superstars of the game, however, the quality might not suffer since the pool of overseas players available is quite large.

When and where to watch the Global T20 Canada League in India live on TV and streaming?

The matches of Global T20 Canada Lague 2023 will take place at 1 AM IST and 8:30 PM IST. The tournament will be live broadcasted through Star Sports Network and the live streaming of all the matches will be available on the Fancode app and website.

