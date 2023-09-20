England vs Ireland 1st ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about at Headingley, Leeds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zak Crawley is set to lead England for the first time.

England and Ireland are all set to face each other in the three-match ODI series starting from today (September 20). While this is a good opportunity for Ireland to stake claim for regular matches against top tier nations, the hosts have named an entirely second-string squad to make sure their World Cup unit stays injury free and fresh.

However, Joe Root was a late addition to the squad after the cricketer requested to do so. Root has been going through a rough patch and it continued in the four ODIs against New Zealand as well. Zak Crawley will lead England in this series and is a chance for him to showcase his leadership skills as well. For Ireland, Paul Stirling will continue to lead the squad and will have a lot to prove after missing out on World Cup qualification earlier this year.

ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Pitch Report

The surfaces in England have changed a lot over the years with batters yielding benefits. Headingley is expected to be the same and expect the side winning the toss to bowl first.

Headingley, Leeds Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 47

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 26

Average first innings score - 227

Average second innings score - 211

Highest total - 351/9 (50 overs) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest total - 93/10 (36.2 overs) by ENG vs AUS

Highest score chased - 324/2 (37.3 overs) by SL vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 165/9 (60 overs) by ENG vs PAK

Squads

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley(c), Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith(w), Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, George Scrimshaw, Matthew Potts, Sam Hain

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom

