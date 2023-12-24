Sunday, December 24, 2023
     
England appoint Mumbai Indians' veteran as assistant coach for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

After an abysmal performance in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, the Jos Buttler-led England side suffered a 3-2 T20I series defeat against West Indies on Friday in a big blow to their preparations for the next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean nation and USA.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2023 18:19 IST
Image Source : GETTY West Indies cricket team during the T20I game against England in January 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board appointed the former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach of England's white-ball team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, December 24. Pollard will join England's coaching staff for the World Cup in West Indies and United States starting on June 4. 

Having retired from international cricket only last year, the legendary Caribbean cricketer is set to take his first coaching role in international cricket. He remains a part of Mumbai Indians' coaching department and will consult the England team specifically during the World Cup 2024 in June.

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men’s coaching team for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States," ECB said in a statement. "Pollard will join the England Men’s team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of local conditions. Pollard was a part of West Indies’ 2012 Men’s T20 World Cup success and has vast experience in the format having played more than 600 matches."

After a disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, the Three Lions suffered another embarrassing 3-2 T20I series defeat against West Indies this week. England's struggles in white-ball cricket hamper their preparations for the next edition of the T20 World Cup but having Pollard on board will definitely boost their backroom staff.

Pollard is a two-time World Cup winner having part of West Indies' triumph in 2012 and 2016. The veteran has played 637 professional T20 matches, including 101 international games and his experience will come in handy for Jos Buttler's struggling team.

England will next return to action when they tour India for the five-match Test series starting on January 25 and then host four T20Is against Pakistan in May.

