ENG-W vs IND-W: This series we will play to dedicate to Jhulan di- Smriti Mandhana after 1st ODI win

ENG-W vs IND-W: The Indian women's team on Sunday started the ODI series against England with a bang after beating the hosts by 7 wickets at Hove. Smriti Mandhana starred for India with the bat as she scored a knock of 91 to help India chase down the target of 228. As the Indian Legend Jhulan Goswami is playing the final series of her International career, Mandhana has dedicated the player of the match medal and the entire series to the veteran pacer.

"I would like to dedicate this player of the match medal to Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswami), I want to say that this series is for Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswami), her bowling was amazing," Mandhana said after the match.

Goswami also played a big role in India's win as she bowled 42 dot balls in 10 overs, helping her side restrict England to 227 for 7. Goswami bowled two maiden overs and also took the wicket of Tammy Beaumont in the match. After the series, Goswami will bid adieu to the game. She has represented India in 12 Tests, 202 ODIs and 68 T20Is. Goswami holds the record for most wickets in ODI cricket with 253 wickets in her name. She has also scalped 56 wickets in T20Is and 44 wickets in Test Cricket.

Interestingly, Goswami is playing her final series against the same team against whom she had made her debut. The Chakda Express Goswami played her first ODI on 6th January 2022 in Chennai. She donned the Test jersey against the same side on 14th January 2002 in Lucknow. Goswami played her first T20I in 2006 against England.

India women will play the second match of the three-match ODI series against England on 21st September in Canterbury followed by the final ODI on 24th September in London.

