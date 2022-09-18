IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat in practice session as India gear up for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in practice session.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: As the Indian team is all set to take Australia in a three-match T20I series, the Indian players have hit the practice session ahead of the series opener in Mohali. Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul were recently seen practicing in the nets in Mohali. In a video that was circulated on Social media, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are seen batting while the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are also seen bowling.

Ahead of the series, skipper Rohit Sharma has also opened up on what the Indian players should do in the matches before the T20 World Cup. In these six games, we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team," Sharma said. He also added that the team will encourage players to be more expressive and try what they are not comfortable doing so that the players have answers in tough Australian conditions.

In a press conference, Rohit also cleared the air on India's opening combination for the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old Sharma said that KL Rahul will be India's opener in the World Cup with Virat also getting the chance in some games to open the innings.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series beginning on September 20 in Mohali. They will play the second T20I on September 23 in Nagpur followed by the final T20I in Hyderabad.

India's squad for the T20I series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

