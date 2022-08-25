ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Bruised and battered England name playing XI for Old Trafford, Manchester

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: England name Final XI for Old Trafford, Manchester

World Test Championship 2023: When Dean Elgar and his Proteas side turned up for the Lord's Test match, little did anybody know what was brewing at the back of their minds. With the concept of Bazball spreading like a wildfire through the different parts of the cricketing fraternity, the Ben Stokes-led English side was being touted as the absolute favorites for the series. Till this point in time, the world was in awe of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes's style of gameplay and how they had managed to turn around England's fortune in the red-ball format. Before the first Test match against South Africa at Lord's, England had won consecutive 4 Test matches (3 against New Zealand and 1 against India). But as soon as South Africa geared up for the Lord's Test match, things were about to change for Ben Stokes and his side. Ahead of the second Test match, England has named their final XI that will take the field against South Africa on August 25, 2022, and it includes one unexpected change.

Taking everybody by surprise, Dean Elgar won the toss and made a brave decision to field first in the Lord's Test match. England was expected to dominate and steamroll the visitors with an explosive batter like Jonny Bairstow waiting in their ranks. The South African pace battery that includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje blew England apart and they had no answers to the thunderbolts that were being thrown at them. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was the wreaker-in-chief as he scalped 5 wickets and conceded only 52 runs at an economy of 2.73 in his quota of 19 overs. On the other hand, pacer Anrich Nortje dismissed 3 English batters which made matters even worst for the hosts. To England's fortune, Ollie Pope scored a gritty 73 off 102 runs and helped England reach the 165 mark.

In reply to England's total, South Africa opened their innings with a strong statement. Skipper Dean Elgar along with Sarel Erwee registered 85 runs for the first wicket. Elgar scored 47 off 81 deliveries and Erwee managed to stack up 73 off 146 deliveries. Marco Jansen stood out with his 48 off 79 and some late assault by Anrich Nortje helped South Africa reach 326 as they secured a handsome lead of 161 runs. When England with proceedings for the second innings, they were expected to put up a decent show, a tough fight, which never really happened.

Similar to what happened in the first innings, the English batters kept on falling prey to South Africa's express pace. With little or no intent shown, the English batters seemed to be in loads of hurry to get back to the dressing room. Rabada claimed 2 wickets, Nortje scalped 3 English wickets and Keshav Maharaj who didn't bowl in the first innings dismissed 2 English batters. The likes of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi hunted in pairs and dismissed 3 English batters,

With England losing the first match by an innings and 12 runs, they have a job on their hands to do. The series is online as the Proteas have mercilessly halted their undisputed victory parade. England take on South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 25, 2022.

England playing XI for the second Test:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

