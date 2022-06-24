ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes becomes first cricketer in England & third in world to reach this milestone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ben Stokes in action for England

England's newly appointed skipper Ben Stokes added another feather to his cap during ongoing England vs New Zealand Test series. He became the first England cricketer and the third player in the world to reach this milestone in the history of Test cricket.

In the third Test match, New Zealand posted a score of 329 all out, the hosts struggled and the batting order kept collapsing. England's score was 21/4 when Stoke entered the field. He started by attacking the bowler. He hit Tim Southee for a maximum on the third ball that he faced. And with that entered the 100 sixes club.

He became the first player from his country to score 100 sixes in his Test career. He became the third cricketer to do so after New Zealand's legendary Brendon McCullum and Australia's former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

McCullum has hit 107 sixes from 176 innings and, Gilchrist smashed 100 sixes from 137 innings. Whereas, Stokes reached the 100-sixes milestone in 151 innings.

The top five players with the most sixes in the Test cricket are as follows:

107 sixes - Brendon McCullum

100 sixes - Adam Gilchrist

100 sixes - Ben Stokes

98 sixes - Chris Gayle

97 sixes - Jacques Kallis

The final match of the England vs New Zealand series is a dead rubber as the hosts are in a 2-0 lead.