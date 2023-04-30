CSK vs PBKS: Devon Conway smashes 5th fifty of IPL 2023, leaves behind Babar Azam to reach special milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Devon Conway in action

Devon Conway performed brilliantly with his bat in the 41st match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Conway smashed his fifth half-century of the season in their 9th game. Moreover, he reached a special milestone in the T20 games.

Conway surpassed Babar Azam in the list of players to score the fastest 5000 T20 runs. While Chris Gayle tops the list by reaching the 5000-run mark in just 132 innings Conway became the joint third fastest to achieve the feat along with Shaun Marsh in 144 innings, he is followed by Pakistan star batter Azam.

List of players to score fastest 5,000 runs in Men’s T20 cricket

Chris Gayle - 132 innings

KL Rahul - 143 innings

Devon Conway - 144 innings

Shaun Marsh - 144 innings

Babar Azam - 145 innings

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

