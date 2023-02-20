Delhi Capitals Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals schedule in IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals are still in search of their first-ever Indian Premier League title. They have been doing well in recent years and have built a strong young side. Capitals will also have to name their captain as Rishabh Pant will be missing the Indian cash-rich league. But before diving deep into the action, here is the complete schedule of the Capitals.

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant (Unavailable).

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example, RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of the IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

