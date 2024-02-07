Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting opens up on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is doing all the hard yards to regain match fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 edition. He travelled to Dubai for the IPL 2024 auction and was seen sharing inputs with the members of the franchise.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 12:11 IST
Rishabh Pant batting for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant batting for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Head Coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting feels that Rishabh Pant's availability for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a "bonus".

Ponting mentioned that Pant is fairly confident of making it to the side for the entire season but the former Australia skipper is still not sure of how match-fit he (Pant) would be leading into the season.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet.

"You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.

"He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year.

"If you understand the journey he's been on the last 12-13 months, it was a horrific incident. One that I know he feels very lucky to have even survived, let alone have the chance to play cricket again.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus," he added.

Related Stories
Ricky Ponting appointed as head coach of Washington Freedom

Ricky Ponting appointed as head coach of Washington Freedom

Cyberattack on PSL 9 ticket-booking website leaves fans bemused

Cyberattack on PSL 9 ticket-booking website leaves fans bemused

New Zealand move past India on World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

New Zealand move past India on World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

Notably, Pant has begun weight training and is pushing hard enough to script a comeback to the field of play. He has been posting videos of his endurance-enhancing workout sessions and looks much better than he was a few months ago.

He recently caught up with the members of the Indian cricket team at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their 3rd T20I against Afghanistan on January 17. Pant was seen having a laugh with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli among others during Team India's training session.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News