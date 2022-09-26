BIG REVELATION | Deepti Sharma says team repeatedly warned Charlie Dean before mankading

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A still from INDW vs ENGW after Deepti Sharma affected Charlie Dean's run-out.

Deepti Sharma's mankading of Charlie Dean was subjected to a lot of attention and criticism worldwide, especially from the England cricketers and fans.

Many were of the opinion that Deepti and the Indian team should have at least warned her and then affected the run-out. The players and Deepti Sharma remained quiet for a while, but in a recent media interaction, Deepti Sharma spilt the beans as to what really happened.

"That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too. We had also informed the umpires. But still, she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines. See, every team wants to win and we wanted to win the last game to give Jhulan di a memorable farewell," said Deepti.

Talking about Goswami, Deepti further added that the team is going to miss the legendary player

"Whatever we could, we put in that effort. I'm sure it was an emotional moment for each and every player so you can't prevent it. It happened in and outside the ground. Definitely, we are going to miss her on the field. Her dedication was a thing of admiration for all of us and we will try and learn from her teachings," Deepti added.

Here's all that happened:

While chasing 170 runs, Team England batters struggled to score runs and kept on losing wickets. However, Charlotte Dean (47) turned the tables and nearly pulled a win for the hosts after they were 67/7 and then 103/8.

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading. Deepti saw Dean outside the crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride.

How did Harmanpreet Kaur react?

After the incident, fans of England and some veterans including Stuart Broad were angry about Deepti's decision. But skipper Harmanpreet Kaur strongly supported her.

She said, "To be honest, I thought you would ask about all the 10 wickets which were not easy to take as well. It's part of the game. I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, of what batters are doing."

"I will back my players, she hasn't done anything outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket," she further expressed.

What did England captain Amy Jones say?

England captain Amy Jones, who contributed 28 runs and looked to lift her side from a difficult situation along with Charlie Dean was disappointed by the result.

"Not happy with the result, we bowled really well, we just needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends on how India feel about it. It's within the rules, hopefully, doesn't take the shine off the summer," she said.

Speaking about Dean, she said, "She looked good out there, She absorbed the pressure and knuckled down - not sure she was getting out any other way.

Is Mankading within the rules of the game?

Yes, according to the rules of cricket, Deepti's dismissal of Dean through Mankading was not wrong. At present, it is considered a run-out. According to the ICC, this is absolutely legal and within the rules of the game.

