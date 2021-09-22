DC vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, New Signings, Player Replacement, stats and records

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RR batsman David Miller and DC captain Rishabh Pant (behind).

The Delhi Capitals will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on Wednesday in Dubai when they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently in last place. To the advantage of the capital side, skipper Shreyas Iyer will return to the tournament after missing the first leg due to injury; not to forget the fact that they are now second in the table with 12 points from eight games.

Hyderabad's fortunes, on the other hand, are abysmal, as they are at the bottom of the standings with only one win in seven games.

This might work in Delhi's favour as they try to reclaim first place from Chennai Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs in eight games), Prithvi Shaw (308 runs), Rishabh Pant (213 runs), and Ajinkya Rahane provide excellent batting alternatives (8 runs in 2 games) Steve Smith (104 runs in six games) and Shimron Hetmyer (84 runs in six games) both contribute to the team's win in the first leg.

New signings

In the second leg, Delhi Capitals will be without the services of England's all-rounder Chris Woakes, who had appeared in three games for the side in the first leg. However, the Capitals receive a boost with the comeback of Shreyas Iyer in the squad. DC also roped in Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis to replace the outgoing Englishman.

IN: Ben Dwarshuis, Shreyas Iyer

OUT: Chris Woakes

SRH, in their worst start to an IPL season, find themselves reeling at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven games. Ahead of their final game of the first leg, the SRH made a change in their leadership, appointing Kane Williamson as their captain. The side lost wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and the SRH announced Sherfane Rutherford as replacement.

IN: Sherfane Rutherford

OUT: Jonny Bairstow

Full squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Rishabh Pant (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Head-to-head and other stats

DC vs SRH Head to Head

Matches: 19

DC Won: 8

SRH Won: 11