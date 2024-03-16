DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi play?

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana with the WPL 2024 trophy

Royak Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitely Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

Delhi Capitals topped the league stages with six wins in eight games to earn direct entry in the consecutive finals while Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator clash to enter their maiden WPL final.

Meg Lanning-led Delhi have recorded four wins in the past four encounters against Smriti Mandhana's RCB. Bangalore fell just a run short while chasing 181 runs in the latest encounter against Delhi on March 10 but then recorded two consecutive wins against Mumbai in the last two games.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Pitch Report

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium provided a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. Bowlers are dominating the recent games at this venue with teams struggling to score big batting first. The wicket is remaining low in the second innings on old pitches and both teams will prefer to bat first tomorrow.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi T20 numbers

Total T20 Matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 139

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total recorded: 120/10 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 96/7 by Indian women vs Pakistan women

WPL 2024 final playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.