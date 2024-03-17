DCW vs RCBW WPL Final Live: Women's Premier League to get new champion at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final: Last edition's runner-up Delhi Capitals clash against Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 17:55 IST
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Image Source : INDIA TV/WPL Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final live blog

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash in the mega final of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Both teams seek their maiden WPL title and also the first-ever silverware for the franchise having no success in the Indian Premier League history. Delhi finished at the top of the points table for the consecutive seasons with six wins in eight games while Bangalore entered the final by beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

RCB enter the final with boosting confidence but DC remain favourites having won all of their four WPL encounters, including a one-run win in the latest clash while defending 181 runs at the same venue. So, let's connect to out live coverage of the final to get real-time match scores and updates. 

DC vs RCB Live Scorecard

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    WPL final tickets sold-out at Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:52 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs RCB Head-to-Head record in WPL

    Meg Lanning's side holds a 100% winnings record against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore with four wins in four encounters so far. Delhi Capitals recorded a thrilling 1-run win at Arun Jaitley Stadium while defending 181 runs in the latest encounter against RCB on March 10. 

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Not changing anything because it is a final: Smriti Mandhana

    Last year wasn't the greatest campaign for RCB. (But) the conversation in the last 25 days has always been around we are enjoying each other's company, are really focussed on the process, training well. So doesn't change anything. We are not changing anything overnight because it is a final.

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    We knew how dangerous Smriti could be: Meg Lanning

    Whenever we (Australian team) came up against India, we always used to talk about Smriti and how we could get her out early - because we knew how dangerous she could be. She is a proven match-winner in any condition. She's on her own leadership journey as well, going through ups and downs, and it sounds like Smriti is really starting to understand the ins and outs of that, and has done an excellent job with RCB this year. 

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Kick off at 7:30 pm

  • Mar 17, 2024 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome to WPL Final 2024 live coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2024 final. Crowd favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore take on high-flying Delhi Capitals in the final at Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

    Match Details:

    Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

    Toss time: 7:00 PM IST

    Kick-off time: 7:30 PM IST

