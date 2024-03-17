DCW vs RCBW WPL Final Live: Women's Premier League to get new champion at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/WPL Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final live blog

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and Smriti Mandhana 's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash in the mega final of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Both teams seek their maiden WPL title and also the first-ever silverware for the franchise having no success in the Indian Premier League history. Delhi finished at the top of the points table for the consecutive seasons with six wins in eight games while Bangalore entered the final by beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

RCB enter the final with boosting confidence but DC remain favourites having won all of their four WPL encounters, including a one-run win in the latest clash while defending 181 runs at the same venue. So, let's connect to out live coverage of the final to get real-time match scores and updates.